The Ministry of Health and Child Care has noted with concern the recent media reports and social media commentary regarding Progress Muzuva, a former nurse who sustained injuries while on duty in 2018 and is currently seeking public assistance for urgent medical care.

The Ministry extends its sincere sympathy to Muzuva and her family for the hardship she faces.

Her case highlights important concerns about the management of occupational injuries and the welfare of frontline health workers — matters the Ministry takes very seriously.

The Ministry wishes to clarify that this case has not been ignored by the

current administration.

In fact, procedures are actively underway to assist her. However, it is important to note that resolution of such matters is not a one-day event.

Reviewing a case that dates back to 2018 requires careful and thorough examination of both records and procedures.

To that end, the matter was referred to the Ministry’s legal advisors to assess whether all applicable legal and human resources guidelines were

properly followed during her handling, including her leave, retirement,and any associated benefits.

This legal review is also expected to provide

informed recommendations on the appropriate way forward.

In parallel, the Ministry is engaging key stakeholders — including the Health Service Commission and provincial HR structures — to ensure that

all entitlements due to Muzuva under public service and health sector regulations are properly accounted for and acted upon.

Where gaps or administrative oversights are identified, corrective action

will be taken, decisively, in line with established policy and legal

frameworks.

Furthermore, the Ministry is initiating a broader review of internal systems to improve how occupational injury cases are managed, with the goal of ensuring timely, transparent, and compassionate

responses for all affected health personnel.

While we acknowledge the distress this situation has caused, we assure the public and our health workers that the Ministry remains firmly committed to upholding the welfare of all who serve in our healthcare system.

No one injured in the line of duty should feel abandoned.

We thank members of the public for bringing attention to this matter and urge continued patience as we work with urgency and sensitivity toward

a fair resolution.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Public Relations Department.