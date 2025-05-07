The recent statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Child Care dismissing genuine citizen concerns as “mischievous attacks” is deeply troubling and reflective of a glaring disconnect between government officials and the lived realities of ordinary Zimbabweans.

As citizens and advocates for a just, inclusive, and accountable public healthcare system, we find it unacceptable that instead of confronting the deep-rooted challenges within our health institutions, the Ministry has chosen to issue politically sanitised narratives that do not reflect the day-to-day experiences of patients and healthcare workers across the country.

We demand an honest answer from the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, and the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Aspect Mawunganidze: Would they or their families willingly seek treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals or any other public hospital under current conditions, where standard bedding including pillows, basic medical sundries, and essential medicines are often unavailable?

If the answer is NO, then it is clear that the leadership is out of touch with the suffering of the people they are mandated to serve.

Issuing statements that glorify isolated improvements while millions of Zimbabweans die due to lack of access to quality care is not only disingenuous, but a betrayal of public trust.

We acknowledge the resilience of healthcare professionals working under extremely difficult conditions. However, progress cannot be measured by political speeches or ceremonial procedures. It must be felt in the villages, townships, and urban centers where people are crying for help and being met with silence.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe guarantees the right to quality basic healthcare for all on section 76. It is time for the Ministry to stop gaslighting the nation and start walking the talk. We will not be silenced by bureaucratic public relations spin.

Our commitment remains firm: to ensure every Zimbabwean has access to dignified, affordable, and effective healthcare. We call for sincerity, transparency, and urgent reform in the health sector not political theatrics.

End of Release

For further information:

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira

President – Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD)