The Ministry of Health and Child Care says it has taken note of recent negative remarks circulating on social media, which appear to form part of a broader pattern of unwarranted and mischievous attacks.

The ministry says these comments seem to be well-orchestrated efforts aimed at selectively highlighting challenges within the public healthcare system, while deliberately overlooking the critical services still being provided—often under resource-constrained conditions—and the significant progress made in recent years.

“While we recognise and respect the public’s right to express concerns—and we welcome constructive engagement from all citizens and leaders—it is vital that such discourse remains fair, balanced, and based on verified facts.

“The Ministry is open to meaningful dialogue and informed critique; however, we strongly reject narratives that unfairly undermine the tireless efforts of our healthcare professionals and ignore the notable achievements underway across the country,” posted the ministry on its Facebook page.

The Ministry added that it remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the continued transformation of Zimbabwe’s healthcare system.

“Under the leadership of His Excellency President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the Second Republic, significant strides have been made in the sector, including:

• Major infrastructure upgrades at provincial and district hospitals.

• Improved availability of medical equipment and essential supplies.

• Expanded training programmes for healthcare workers.

• Enhanced maternal and child health outcomes through successful hospital deliveries.

• The landmark open-heart surgeries conducted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

• The demonstration of telemedicine capabilities in Gokwe North during the 45th Independence Day celebrations.

These efforts continue to strengthen healthcare delivery, particularly at the grassroots and community levels.

We therefore call upon all public officials, civil society actors, the private sector, and development partners to work together in good faith to address challenges within the health sector. Collaboration—not confrontation—is the path to sustainable progress.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care reaffirms its unwavering commitment to building a resilient, equitable, and responsive healthcare system for all Zimbabweans. Together, we will rise to the challenge.

Zwnews