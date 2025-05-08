The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is awaiting Treasury approval to recruit 8 000 teachers in the second term, which begins next week to boost staffing in schools and improve the teacher-pupil ratio.

Recruitment will prioritise critical areas, including Early Childhood Development (ECD) classes at the primary level and science subjects in secondary schools.

To further safeguard the integrity of the teaching profession, the ministry has also initiated the establishment of a Teaching Profession Council.

The council will be responsible for maintaining professional standards and ensuring continuous professional development for educators across Zimbabwe.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerai Moyo, made the announcement in Bulawayo yesterday while addressing delegates at the 40th Annual Conference of the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA).

He stated that the ministry is actively working with the Public Service Commission to expedite the recruitment of more qualified teachers nationwide.

Moyo expressed optimism that, once Treasury gives its approval, 8,000 qualified teachers would be employed this year to help bridge staffing gaps in schools.

“We are committed to improving teacher recruitment to enhance pupil-teacher ratios, particularly in critical areas such as ECD and STEM,” he said.

“The Minister of Finance, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has assured me that we will soon get the green light from Treasury to begin the recruitment of 8,000 teachers. That number applies to new posts only and does not include positions vacated through retirement or transfers. This will significantly reduce the teacher-pupil ratio.”

In addition to increasing staffing levels, the minister emphasised that the proposed professional council would play a key role in upholding and enhancing teaching standards in Zimbabwe.

“As a ministry, we are making significant strides in establishing the Teaching Profession Council, which is essential for protecting the integrity of our profession and ensuring continuous professional development,” he said.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), the Attorney General informed Cabinet that her office has completed the drafting of the Bill, and I will present it to Parliament next week. Once all procedures are completed, we hope to pass the Bill by the end of the year.”

ZIMTA chief executive officer, Dr Sifiso Ndlovu, echoed the minister’s sentiments, noting the council’s potential in recognising high performers and eliminating imposters from the profession.

“With the establishment of this council, we will uphold the highest standards of teaching,” he said.

“It will facilitate ongoing training for teachers, aligning their skills with emerging trends and methodologies in education.

“Most importantly, it will root out imposters, as all teachers will be required to register with the council and comply with its regulations.”

The establishment of the Teaching Profession Council and the planned recruitment drive are viewed as crucial steps in improving the quality of education in the country.

As the Government presses ahead with its education sector reforms, these initiatives are expected to create a more competent and professional teaching workforce.

With registration for the council on the horizon, educators and stakeholders are hopeful that these developments will usher in a more professionalised teaching environment, ultimately benefiting learners and the broader educational landscape in Zimbabwe.

The ZIMTA conference ran from Monday to Wednesday under the theme: “Strengthening efficiency and effectiveness in teaching organisations: The role of constitutionalism.”

It attracted educators from across the country, ministry officials, and representatives from teachers’ unions within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), including the Southern Africa Teachers’ Organisation.

The Herald