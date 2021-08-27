The government is building state of the art hospital at Manyame Airbase for senior state officials.

And Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Minister of National Housing Daniel Garwe are touring the construction of a hospital.

Apparently, this is coming at time the government has been under fire for not doing much to ensure that the country’s health sector is refurbished.

There has been shortage of drugs in the country’s major public hospitals putting citizens’ lives at risk at they can not afford buying from private health institutions.

Corruption has been rife in the country’s health sector.

Over the years senior government officials would be flown outside the country to seek medical attention.

Zwnews