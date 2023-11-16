The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya says Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Permanent Secretaries expected to attend Government Experience Exchange Forum Workshop today.

In a statement to senior government officials, he however, pointed out that the starting time has been changed to 0830 hours.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet would like to inform Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Permanent Secretaries that the Government Experience Exchange Forum Workshop will be held tomorrow as planned.

“However, the starting time has been changed to 0830 hours. Members are expected to be seated by 0800 hours, and the venue remains the same,” he said.

The workshop is aimed at equipping new ministers and permanent secretaries with the required knowledge on government systems.

Zwnews