Prominent ZANU PF foot-soldier murakashi Kudzai Mutisi says ministers have stopped working on developmental projects to focus on (ED2030 agenda) President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s term of office.

He says this is now undermining President Mnangagwa’s legacy.

He said for people who truly love President @edmnangagwa, FOCUS should be on SEALING the his legacy.

He adds that instead, the political discourse should be centred on asking questions like:

Minister @MhonaFelix, when will the Harare-Beitbridge Highway be completed? The section from Mwenezi to Masvingo has become SO TERRIBLE that there is literally no road to talk about! Minister Masuka, when are you completing the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, Kunzvi Dam, & all the stalled Dam projects? When are you implementing the irrigation projects on the completed dams? Minister Chadzamira, when will the Chilonga Lucerne project be implemented? Why are you sloganeering while Tugwi-Mukosi dam remains a white elephant in Masvingo? When will you do your job?? Minister @TateMavetera, we saw you have too much energy for slogans and dancing at rallies, but when will you start ensuring that public schools, hospitals, clinics, and all govt offices have Starlink internet or a high speed fibre connection?

When will you get serious about delivering the goals and objectives of the Ministry you head?

Minister @MthuliNcube01, when will you start behaving like a real economist who understands the importance of Economic Freedom & creating a low cost business environment?

When will you remove the unnecessary regulations, taxes, and fees that make it difficult to do business in Zimbabwe? When will u remove the IMTT tax & other transaction taxes that are discouraging people from using digital payments?

When will you become serious about channeling funds to all the stalled infrastructure projects?? When will understand that smuggling is a SYMPTOM of FAILED economic policies rather than an act of criminality??

Minister Mombeshora & your

@MoHCCZim, when will you buy the Cancer Machines that are desperately needed by Cancer Patients in Zimbabwe?

The money is there, the equipment is readily available all over the world, when will u get serious about the job you were given?

Minister Garwe, we have seen your energy in chanting dumb 2030ist slogans but cities have no water and trash is all over.

You are simply FAILING to do your job NOW but u want 2 more years to play… When will u focus on solving the problems facing Zimbabweans?

@ReserveBankZIM, people are keeping money in cash boxes because your incompetence and lack of care created a TOXIC FINANCIAL system that doesn’t incentivise people for banking money.

You stubbornly look aside while banks STEAL money from depositors, you introduce a currency that has no convenient notes and coins, you have flatly refused to have a market determined exchange rate, you arbitrarily devalued the ZiG & wiped out people’s savings, u impose your flawed exchange rate on businesses leading to massive exchange rate losses…. When will you become a normal central bank????

@HonJMuswereJnr, we have seen you struggling to read verbose statements defending the senseless 2030ist campaign, when will you start being a competent Minister of Information?

When will u understand that people don’t care about the 8000 projects you “talk about”, they wanna see VISUALS! People want a clear explanation of how much was spent on the projects, how many jobs were created, how will the project benefit the country… When will u get these simple things?

@nickmangwana, you told us that the govt bought cancer machines in 2023, where are they? Did u lie, why are you lying to Zimbabweans? @BarbaraRwodzi, we see the strings of 🇿🇼flags on your timeline BUT u never post anything promoting Zimbabwe as a Tourism Destination, why? What exactly do you as a Minister? Is there anything u do? President @edmnangagwa, you haven’t fired non-performing Ministers, why???? How will u achieve Vision 2030 with Mthuli Ncube’s toxic policies? Why not appoint MPs like @TafadzwaMugwadi to give them a chance?

Zwnews