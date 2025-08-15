Today, Minister of Transport Felix Mhona, is touring the Kwekwe-Gokwe and Gokwe-Nembudziya road construction projects to assess the completed works, which have since been opened to traffic.

Demonstrating his hands-on approach, Mhona is on the ground, engaging directly with the teams to evaluate progress.

The first project to be appreciated was the Kwekwe-Gokwe-Siabuwa Road, where the scope of work included 40km of asphalt overlay and bush clearing.

Midlands Provincial Roads Engineer Kamutema emphasized the road’s significance as a vital link in the Midlands, being the shortest route connecting the provincial capital, Gweru, to the two Gokwe districts. Gokwe North and Gokwe South.

The country’s roads are in bad shape and accident cases have been worrying authorities for years.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on record calling on the motoring public to exercise caution on the roads.