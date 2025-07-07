Zimbabwe’s Minister of Youth, Tinoda Machakaire, has resorted to legal threats and personal attacks after being asked a simple, public questions about missing government vehicles.

According to the Auditor General’s 2023 report, Machakaire reportedly procured 17 vehicles from a local car dealership, yet only 7 were delivered.

Human rights advocate Fadzayi Mahere publicly asked him to clarify what happened to the remaining 10, and to address related concerns about alleged tax evasion and political interference.

Instead of responding with facts, as any accountable public servant should—Machakaire lashed out with insults and instructed lawyers to sue Mahere for defamation.

Even more telling, he says he’s suing in his “personal capacity,” clearly trying to hide behind a legal technicality rather than owning up as a government minister.

His letter of demand tries to silence the call for transparency by:

Accusing Mahere of “malicious” questions,

Demanding a public apology and retraction,

And dodging the core issue: Where are the missing vehicles, Minister?

This is not the behaviour of a strong, accountable leader. This is the behaviour of someone who would rather sue than answer to the public.

Is Machakaire afraid of accountability? Or is he just proving that we desperately need new leaders?

Change Radio