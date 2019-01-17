Minister Kirsty Coventry under a lot of pressure to resign

Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe Sports Minister and Multi Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze Swimming Medalist is allegedly under pressure from some close family members and citizens to resign from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

This follows the brutalisation of people during this week’s three-day stayaway, and subsequent protest action. Social media was today awash with rumours of Coventry’s resignation from government. However, there has been no official comment by government regarding these rumours.

There was also no independent verification of comments attributed to her in a widely circulated post, claiming she was leaving government because she “doesn’t want blood money on my hands”.

A former Zimbabwean cabinet member and close friend of Coventry’s, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rumours weren’t true.

Zimbabwe’s Deputy Information Minister, Energy Mutodi, tweeted: “The Honorable Minister of Youths, Arts & Sports and famous Olympian Champion Kirsty Coventry has not resigned from the government of President Mnangagwa. Social media news on her resignation are false.”

Coventry resignation news started when she edited her Twitter Account and deleted her description as Minister of Youth and Sports.

agencies