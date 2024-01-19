Police in Kadoma have confirmed the arrest of Samson Katsuro (50) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 17/01/2024 at Village 6 Muzvezve 1, Sanyati.

The suspect stabbed his cousin, Peter Katsuro (29) indiscriminately all over the body with a Colombian knife after a mining dispute.

The victim died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Police in Mutare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which John Maparara (31) died whilst admitted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital on 16/01/24 after being attacked by four unknown suspects with an iron bar at a night club in Area 14, Dangamvura on 13/01/24.

