Two people have been killed after an informal mine they were working in collapsed in Wozoli, Ward 22 in Kwekwe.

Meanwhile, some have called on the government to start prioritising health and safety as well as regulating the ‘informal’ mining sector, saying mining is inherently high-risk.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirmed the development.

“An informal mine in the middle of a grazing land in Wozoli Kwekwe, Ward 22 collapsed, killing 2 people in the process.

“May their souls Rest In Peace. Investigations are underway,” said Mangwana on his microblog Twitter account.

Apparently, cases of informal miners being buried underground are a cause for concern in Zimbabwe.

In November last year, around 40 informal miners were killed after being trapped underground at Ran Mine in Bindura after a shaft in a disused gold mine collapsed.

-Zwnews