Harare businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure aka Ginimbi was involved in a car accident last night in Domboshava close to his home.

According to eyewitnesses Ginimbi tried to overtake then he crashed onto the rear of another vehicle causing the driver to swerve out the road resulting in a burst tyre.

Fortunately no one was injured in the accident and the businessman was seen inspecting the vehicle which he damaged.

agencies