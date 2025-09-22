Nationally, dairy farmers produced 57.3 million litres of milk, 4 percent more than same period in 2024, Dairibord results for the 6 months to June have shown.

Of this, the country’s biggest milk buyer Dairibord bought 20.3 million litres (H1 2024: 19.6 million litres).

Dairibord is the largest buyer, accounting for 38% of national production.

Sales volumes up 18%. Beverages lead growth with 28%, driven by Pfuko maheu, Cascade and tea.

Dairibord is installing a 1MW solar plant at its Chipinge factory