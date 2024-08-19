File image for illustration purposes only

Magistrate Sharon Rakafa ordered the state to investigate complaints filed by former Budiriro Member of Parliament Costa Machingauta.

Through his lawyer Martin Kadzere of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, told the court that the former MP was seized by operatives from the military intelligence & CIO Kadzere told the court that the people, who seized Machingauta, assaulted his children with broom sticks & did not identify themselves or disclose why they were taking him.

The state was ordered to investigate the complaints & file a report by 30 August.

Meanwhile, Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of Transform Zimbabwe political party and Kevin Steven Tafadzwa Gonde, a clergyman have been further remanded in custody.

The two are to return to court on 21 August, where a ruling on their bail application will be handed down at Harare Magistrates Court.

Ngarivhume & Bishop Gonde, are answering to charges of inciting public violence.

Zwnews