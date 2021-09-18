Zimbabwe’s senior women football national team, the Mighty Warriors are gearing up for the COSAFA tournament set for South Africa late this month.

Apparently, veteran forward Rutendo Makore is part of the Mighty Warriors team preparing for the COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Makore is one of the 10 players in the team who were part of the history making squad.

There is also so much talent in the goalkeeping department as the Mighty Warriors gird for battle.

Some of the goal minders in camp include, Chido Dzingirai, Cynthia Shonga, Precious Mudyiwa.

And Zimbabwe is in Group B with Botswana, South Sudan & Tanzania. The games run from 28 September to 9 October 2021 in South Africa.

Meanwhile, soccer lovers now pinning hopes on the women national side following a poor display by their male counterparts.

The Warriors had to part ways with coach after poor showing in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Zimbabwe Football Association appointed Nornan Mapeza as interim coach.

Zwnews