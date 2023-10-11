Mighty Warriors qualify for the COSAFA semi-finals as Group C winners

The Mighty Warriors of Zimbabwe are through to COSAFA semi finals after a 1-1 score line against the Zebra Queens of Botswana.

Zimbabwe needed just a draw to win Group C and qualify for the semi-final.

Ennety Chemhere put Zimbabwe ahead after four minutes of play.

It was then game management for the Shadreck Mlauzi coach side until the 86th minute when Botswana found the back of the net through a Balotlhanyi Johannes effort.

The match ended 1-1 leaving Zimbabwe as Group leaders. Priviledge Mupeti voted Player of the Match.

Zimbabwe will play Zambia for a place in the finals on Friday while Malawi will lock horns with Mozambique in the other semi final match.

Zimbabwe starting XI: Cynthia Shonga, Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi, Daisy Kaitano, Edline Mutambami, Rudo Neshamba (c), Nobukhosi Ncube, Privilege Mupeti, Ennety Chemhere, Cristbel Katona.