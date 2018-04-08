Mighty Warriors beat Namibia

The Zimbabwe senior women’s football side, the Mighty Warriors, progressed to the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) second round of qualifiers following a 2-0 win over Namibia at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

After overcoming Namibia by the same scoreline (2-0) in the first leg in Windhoek on Wednesday, the Zimbabwe women’s team produced yet another victory against Namibia at the ceremonial home of football.

Despite having faced the same opponents on Wednesday, the Mighty Warriors did not show signs of fatigue in a contest which produced no goals in the first half action.

Although the hosts had a 2-0 cushion, Sithethelelwe “Kwinjie 15”Sibanda’s charges did not hold back in the second half with Emmaculate Msipa scoring the opener much to the excitement of the home crowd that turned up at Rufaro.

Mavis Chirandu sealed the game as a contest after doubling Zimbabwe’s lead 4 minutes before full time to hand the Mighty Warriors a 2-0 win which ensured they sail through to the second round of qualifiers on a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Sibanda was pleased with how her charges performed while her counterpart from Namibia was gracious in defeat.

After overcoming Namibia, the Mighty Warriors will now be bracing up for a tricky second round where they face Zambia. zimpapers