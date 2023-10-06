Zimbabwean senior women’s soccer team, Mighty Warriors has beaten Lesotho by a goal to nil in their Group C opening match at the Lucas Moripe stadium.

The Mighty Warriors got the important goal in the 59th minute, through Privilege Mupeti.

Meanwhile, (pictured) Christabel Katona’s performance against Lesotho was enough for her to be named player of the match.

Zimbabwe Coach Shadreck Mlauzi decided to blend youth and experience in his First 11 lineup, with Cynthia Shonga securing a spot ahead of seasoned players Chido Dzingirai and Lindiwe Magwede.

Mlauzi deployed a 3-1-2-3 formation, featuring Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi, and Nobukhosi Ncube in the defensive line.

Daisy Kaitano took on the anchor role, while Shyleen Dambamuromo and Tanyaradzwa Chihoro completed the midfield triangle.

Zimbabwe at Cosafa Women’s Championships 2023 Zimbabwe was poised as the favorites.

Alice Moyo and Christabel Katona were positioned on the wings, with captain Rudo Neshamba leading the front as the center forward. The match was be officiated by referee Seonyatseng Tshepe from Botswana.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to face Namibia next Monday and will wrap up their group stage matches against Botswana two days later.

In other news, Apparently, COSAFA has had an overwhelming response to a workshop for aspiring female football commentators, so much so they have extended the process and will host the course in November.

The regional football body says it has had over 200 submissions from across the Southern African region and its panel is in the process of narrowing that down to those who will be invited to the workshop.

“We want to give this process the time it deserves to ensure we are selecting the very best candidates, given the potential this workshop will provide in perhaps launching the career(s) of prospective female commentators.

“COSAFA will be in contact with the successful candidates in due course.”

Here is the starting lineup against Lesotho:

Starting 11:

Cynthia Shonga

Eunice Chibanda

Purity Mugayi

Nobukhosi Ncube

Daisy Kaitano

Shylyne Dambamuromo

Tanyaradzwa Chihoro

Christable Katona

Alice Moyo

Rudo Neshamba

