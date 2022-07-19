THE country’s tertiary institutions continue to be instrumental in the creation of factories and the government says a proper education system is one that answers the needs of the people through creation of factories.

From food processing to pharmaceutical products, the local universities are carving a niche in terms of production.

The Midlands State University (MSU) is currently making strides in food processing and textile manufacturing at the industrial park in Gweru.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa laid a foundation stone to pave way for the building of the industrial park in 2020 and production is in full swing with prospects for expansion.

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira says determination and hard work have seen institutions being successful in their part to ensure economic development.

“In 2020 President Mnangagwa laid a foundation stone at MSU Industrial Park. There was just one shell and it was being used to manufacture COVID-19 PPE. We started to expand in the food industry in order to create a value chain. We build that factory. It can now produce juice,” said Prof Murwira.

Education should be a tool to lift poverty and Minister Murwira says his ministry will continue to ensure that the education modules answer to the economic needs of the people.

“Industries don’t fall from the skies. They are created through learning. President Mnangagwa has given us enough confidence that we can stumble and fall and rise again and move. We have young people who are working to ensure human dignity is maintained,” said Min Murwira.

Minister Murwira believes more can still be done to maximise the contributions of the education sector so economic development.

zbc