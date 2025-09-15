Today President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will officially open the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF) Zvishavane Midlands Park.

Afterwards, the President will preside over the Munhumutapa Day celebrations in Zvishavane, Midlands Province.

The Midlands Park Accommodation scheme provides residential flats and student accommodation, aligning with NDS1’s Infrastructure and Utilities component.

The housing scheme is expected to accommodate 1000 families, with most of the flats already occupied.

Over 700 students will also benefit from the Midlands Park student’s accommodation provision.