A woman approximately 23 to 25 years old has been killed in a hit and run accident along Robert Gabriel Mugabe Road, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist to identify the body of a woman who died after being hit by a Toyota Hiace vehicle along R. G. Mugabe Road near Mukuvisi Bridge on 01/10/24 at around 1952 hours.

“The victim is approximately aged between 23 and 25 years.

“She was wearing a green and black top, pink hat, lime green and gray shoes and a ring on the middle finger. The body is at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary,” said ZRP.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information on the identity of the victim to report to nearest police station.

Zwnews