Zimbabwean football player Michael Ndiweni has signed a professional contract with EPL giants Newcastle United

Michael who was born in UK to Zimbabwean parents is one of the 8 starlets who signed professional contracts with the club.

Confirming the development, Newcastle United wrote:

Michael Ndiweni, Jamie Miley, Kyle Crossley, Harry Barclay, James Huntley, Josh Stewart and Ellis Stanton have all agreed full-time deals after progressing through the Magpies’ Little Benton Academy, whilst 18-year-old defender Jordan Hackett has also joined the club following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur last term, reads the statement.

The 18-year-old Ndiweni has an impressive stint with the Magpies development side, scoring 13 goals from just right appearances.

After putting the pen on paper, Ndiweni said it was a dream come true to be part of Newcastle.