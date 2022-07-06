Zimbabwean football player Michael Ndiweni has signed a professional contract with EPL giants Newcastle United
Michael who was born in UK to Zimbabwean parents is one of the 8 starlets who signed professional contracts with the club.
Confirming the development, Newcastle United wrote:
Michael Ndiweni, Jamie Miley, Kyle Crossley, Harry Barclay, James Huntley, Josh Stewart and Ellis Stanton have all agreed full-time deals after progressing through the Magpies’ Little Benton Academy, whilst 18-year-old defender Jordan Hackett has also joined the club following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur last term, reads the statement.
The 18-year-old Ndiweni has an impressive stint with the Magpies development side, scoring 13 goals from just right appearances.
After putting the pen on paper, Ndiweni said it was a dream come true to be part of Newcastle.
It’s a proud moment for myself, my family and friends because it’s something I’ve been working for ever since I arrived at the club.
That was the number one goal – to live my dream of becoming a professional footballer for my boyhood club. My friends and family support Newcastle, so it’s a good feeling saying you are a professional footballer at the club all your friends and people in the area support.
Up until my injury, last season was one of the best I’ve had. I scored regularly for the under-18s, trained with the first team and was involved with the under-23s, so I think I made good progress throughout the year.”