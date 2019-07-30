Michael Job: Kenya police arrest, deport fake Jesus

The Kenyan government has allegedly moved with speed to arrest and deport a man who has been masquerading as Jesus in the country, a reliable source confirmed Interior CS Fred Matiangi has signed the deportation order.

Two church pastors who invited him, have also been arrested.

The duo has been hosting, and moving with the controversial American national, convincing believers that the man is ‘Jesus Christ’, and he had finally come back as he had promised.

“Jesus Loves You Evangelistic Ministries” evangelist Michael Job made an appearance dressed as Jesus Christ at the Kiserian Mega Interdenominational Crusade in Kenya over the weekend.

Taking place over three days, Job was joined by several other reverends and bishops for the “Soul Harvest” campaign and was invited by the local clergy to be a guest speaker.

While it was initially thought that Job was in South Africa, it was the discovery of his Facebook page that showed he was in Kenya for the Christian crusade.

In a Facebook post, Job shared a poster of the event stating that “We are getting ready for our 1st night of our crusade in Kiserian Kenya. Pray for many lives to be saved, healed, and set free.”

agencies