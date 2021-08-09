At one time, they got the endorsement of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa when they perfomed at a state function in Kwekwe’s predominantly agrarian Sherwood area and they have oftentimes been hired to showcase their craft at weddings and functions across the country.

Without any shred of doubt, the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe-run Chosen Generation choral ensemble looks set to scale phenomenal heights in the gospel music industry, but as they get into the studio to release their third album later this year, the nine-member group is determined to penetrate the regional market.

They are now eyeing regional market penetration.

“We draw elation from the kind of support we have been receiving from the people across the country and before Covid-19 descended upon us, there were minimal invitations but we never stopped,” said Trumpeter and spokesperson of the group, Tichaona Tandi (pictured below).

“So, we are currently busy doing practice sessions for our forthcoming album, which will be released sometime latter this year and like any other musical group, we hope the coronavirus regulations would have loosened by the time we release our third album,” he said.

To date, they have released two albums- Toenda Kudenga and Mweya Munyaradzi, released at the late music superstar, Oliver Tuku Mtukudzi’s Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton.

Tandi said the passing on of Tuku negatively affected their last album as the Tozeza Baba hitmaker was supposed to feature the choral group on the song, Mweya Munyaradzi.

“We cuddled a lot of advice from Mudhara Tuku and it is quite saddening that he passed on a few days before we started rehearsing on the song”.

Tandi added:

“We are also calling out for well-wishers who may want to render their support ahead of our impending projects and those who wish to do so may contact us on +263772394996”.

Zwnews