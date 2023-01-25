The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) says the Moderate Tropical Storm Chenseso which is currently in the Mozambique Channel may not hit Zimbabwe.

The Met Department posits that if the storm moves according to the currently projected path, it should start diverting moisture away from Zimbabwe.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, 24 January, the Met Department advised the public not to panic.

“The Moderate Tropical Storm Cheneso is currently in the Mozambique Channel (part of the Indian Ocean between Mozambique and Madagascar).

“If it moves according to the currently projected trajectory, it should start diverting moisture away from Zimbabwe.

“This will result in reduced rainfall activity in the southern districts of the country from Wednesday 25 January into the weekend. However, the trajectory is subject to change,” said the Dept.

MSD said it will continue monitoring its trajectory and intensity and update the public through its official platforms.