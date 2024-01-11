The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) has predicted heavy rains across the country in the next seven days.

MSDZ, the national designated authority on meteorology, climate and seismology says the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, combined with a westward-moving cloud band, is expected to bring the heavy rains exceeding 50mm.

Specific regions, including Bulawayo, Midlands, Mashonaland West and East, are highlighted, with warnings of potential flash floods, lightning, hail storms, and other hazards.

While, the rains bring much needed relief to farmers and wildlife, caution has been issued, especially for motorists and those in flood-prone areas.

The Government has initiated a cloud-seeding program amid concerns about water shortages.

Zwnews