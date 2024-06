Police in Inyathi, Nkayi are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Vova Business Centre on 12/06/24.

A suspected mental patient, Banele Nzima, alias Ngagara, stabbed Caleb Moyo (61) with a knife on the chest for unknown reasons.

The victim died upon admission at a local clinic near the business centre.

The suspect is on the run.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews