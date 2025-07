Meikles has appointed Fayaz King as acting chairman following the retirement of John Moxon.

Long-time chairman and controlling shareholder Moxon remains on the board.

His son, Matthew, leaves the board and retains his role as Managing Director of Meikles’ property arm.

In December, Moxon ousted four board members after a public fight over strategy.

Meikles gets most its revenue from Pick n Pay Zimbabwe, and plans to sell its 50% stake in the Victoria Falls Hotel business.

Zwnews