A medical doctor has been arrested and deployed to the frontline after he criticized the President of Burkina Faso Captain Ibrahim Traoré for not tackling terrorism in the country.

The President said let him go and tackle terrorism since he knows better than the military.

Traore was appointed as president of Burkina Faso after Paul-Henri Damiba was removed in the West African country’s second coup in less than nine months.

The Sahel country plunged into political turmoil on September 30 after a group of officers decided to remove Damiba due to his inability to deal with a worsening armed uprising, dissolved the transitional government and suspended the constitution.

Meanwhile, BBC reports that Burkina Faso’s security and intelligence services foiled a coup attempt on Tuesday, citing the country’s military government.

According to BBC it is alleged that officers and others had planned to destabilise the country and throw it into chaos.

It has been almost a year since the interim President Capt Ibrahim Traoré seized power.

That was the country’s second coup of 2022, which took place amid a growing Islamist insurgency.

