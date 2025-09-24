The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is today expected to officially announce the Presidential results.

Meanwhile, Malawi’s former president Peter Mutharika is projected to have won last week’s presidential election with more than 56% of the vote, private broadcaster Times Television reported on Tuesday on its final unofficial results dashboard.

Official results released by the Southern African country’s electoral commission late on Monday showed Mutharika had built a commanding lead over incumbent Lazarus Chakwera.

The commission is expected to release more results later on Tuesday.

A candidate needs to secure more than 50% of valid votes for an outright win, otherwise there will be a second round of voting.

Political analysts had predicted that Mutharika, 85, who was in power between 2014 and 2020, would mount a strong challenge to Chakwera’s re-election bid, as the economy has worsened since the last election.