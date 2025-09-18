The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has remained tight-lipped on election results as counting of ballot papers continues.

MEC chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja says elections are competitions which should e handled with care so as to come up with correct results.

She says Malawi is bigger than individual desires, therefore everything should be in the country’s interests.

Giving a media update, Mtalimanja implored citizens to be patient as the results are being tallied.

Addressing the media earlier on, Justice Mtalimanja said the Presidential election results will be released within 8 days.

She pointed out that parliamentary results will be released within 14 days.

She added that council results will be made available to the public within 21 days.

Mtalimanja pointed out that these timelines will give the Commission enough time to verify everything.