MDC Youth Leader Arrested For Threatening To “Eliminate Mnangagwa From Power”

Newly elected MDC Youth Leader Obey Sithole is reported to have been arrested by the police after he was summoned to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order section. The charges are not yet clear although he recently said that in the next few days the MDC “eliminate Mnangagwa from power”.

Woensdag 12 juni 2019

Sithole has since been released after some gruesome questioning.