Movement for Democratic Change-T vice president Elias Mudzuri could be arrested for murder/ homicide.

As reported by HStvNews, Mudzuri is alleged to have beaten an intruder who had broke into his Norton home together with his workers three days ago.

The intruder was admitted at Parirenyatwa where he died today.

HStvNews says when contacted for comment, the police could not immediately confirm, but highly placed party sources, told the publication that their VP was in trouble.