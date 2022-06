The Movement for Democratic Change Tsvangirai (MDC-T) has appointed two proportional representation MPs to take up vacancies left by Thokozani Khupe and Nomvula Mguni.

The lost their seats after they were recalled from parly and subsequently joined the Citizens Coalition for Change.

Apparenyly, Visitor Ndebele and Florence Nyika will take up the seats after being nominated by MDC-Alliance.

Zwnews