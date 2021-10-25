MDC-T party leader Douglas Mwonzora has distanced himself and his party from former Thokozani Khupe aide Kudzanai Mashumba violence incident in which the latter attempted to hold a press conference purportedly on behalf of the MDC-T.

Mashumba is alleged to have tried to address the media this afternoon (October 21), in Harare on the pretext of representing the party, which was resisted by some party members and left property destroyed at Media Centre in Harare.

Contacted for comment, Mwonzora said he was not aware of press conference held and directed all questions to MDC-T presidential spokesperson Lloyd Damba.

“I was not aware of the press conference and investigations have been carried out, for more comments you can contact my spokesperson Lloyd Damba,” said Mwonzora.

Damba said Mashumba was once a party member and an aide to Dr Thokozani Khupe but was expelled and his case is now at the labour court.

“Mashumba was once our party member and Dr Khupe’s aid but he was expelled from the party and his case is at the labor court. He held a press conference with a poster that had a picture of the president and our party logo.

“He is an imposter and he involved himself in violence where he attacked party members who came expecting to be addressed by the president and it is evident from the videos circulating that he was the one who attacked a member,” said Damba.

He said they were not part of the violence that took place and one of their party members Yvonne Musarurwa tried to stop people from attacking Mashumba.

“We are not violent and if you look at the videos circulating, one of our members Yvonne Musarurwa was actually shouting so that people stop attacking Mashumba,” said Damba.

However, Damba said that the incident occurred outside Jurisdiction of harvest house so police have every right to investigate since the press conference was illegal.

In a statement issued by Mashumba, the party constitution has a period stipulated for one to hold a position and Mwonzora was supposed to leave office in 2019.

“The constitution of the party is very clear on the timeframe for any congress. The term of office for 2014 office bearers expired long back in November 2019 and one wonders how and why the current office bearers continue to exercise their functions,” read part of the report.

MDC-T also issued a statement on the commotion at the Media center saying that party youths and leaders were not involved in violence that occurred.

“The MDC-T has noted an incident that occurred at the Media Centre in Harare this morning. Whilst investigations are ongoing, we can fully confirm that our youths and their leaders were not involved in any form of violence,” reads part of the statement.

Last week MDC-A president Nelson Chamisa was attacked in Masvingo in Charumbira communal lands and also in Manicaland showing the level of political violence and intolerance currently obtaining in the country.

tellzimbabwe