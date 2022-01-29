The National Council also deliberated on Dr Thokozani Khupe’s alleged “Declaration of a Split” and noted that no such arrangement was catered for by the Party Constitution and at law in general.

The Council asserted the move by Dr Khupe as a testament to her having terminated her own membership with the party.

Accordingly, the National Council unanimously resolved to expel her, together with Nomvula Mguni, Mildred Dube and Ntandoyenkosi Ndhlovu with immediate effect.

Dr Khupe, together with the aforementioned trio, will therefore not be allowed to use the MDC-T name, symbols, and or associated intellectual property henceforth.