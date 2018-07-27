MDC supporters clash with Zanu PF in Harare South

People were left injured and property destroyed yesterday during an altercation between MDC supporters and Zanu Pf supporters yesterday.
MDC supporters blame Zanu PF for the clashes while the ruling party supporters blame the opposition.
Zanu PF official Nick Mangwana confirmed the incident on Twitter.
“We are getting reports of people destroying property , shops, vehicles, burning generators etc in Eyecourt in Harare South right now. We don’t want that guys. Our country has shown a high level of tolerance. We hope the police will deal with this quickly.”