FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2000, the next general election in 2023 won’t have the #MDC as a major contender; it’s dead, thanks to @DMwonzora, and it will be buried in the by-elections and will have no chance to resurrect thereafter; Mwonzora will be honoured as the Undertaker!

The 2005 & 2014 #MDC splits led by @Welshman_Ncube & @BitiTendai respectively, did not go after the soul of the #MDC brand or base, the differences were on principle; in contrast, @DMwonzora has been @edmnangagwa’s wezhira spear; which has pierced through the heart of the #MDC!