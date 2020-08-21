HARARE – The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Deputy Chairperson, Job Sikhala who has been living in hiding has been arrested, according to sources.

According to sources, Sikhala is now in custody at the Harare Central Police station.

Sikhala allegedly went into hiding soon after the arrest of July 31 protests organiser and opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume as well as journalist Hopewell Chin’ono for allegedly inciting violence ahead of the protests.

Chin’ono and Ngarivhume are languishing in remand prison after they were repeatedly denied bail following their arrest.

Sikhala was one of the people Mnangagwa’s administration had targeted to arrest, together with former Zanu-PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu in a desperate bid to block the protests.

The Zimbabwe Mail is reliably informed that teams of officers from the CIO, travelling in commuter omnibuses, have been deployed to hunt down Sikhala.

Well-placed sources in the security establishment said they had been tasked to find him at all costs, preferably before Chin’ono and Ngarivhume are granted bail, most likely after July 31.

Tsenengamu admitted his home had been frequented by members of the CIO, whom he accused of trying to plant weapons at his home in a bid to get him arrested and charged with treason.

“I know all their plots,” Tsenengamu said. “They have been to my home several times looking for me. I know all their plots to arrest me.”

The police have listed Sikhala, Makomborero Haruziviishe, Godfrey Kurauone, Gift Ostallos Siziba, Promise Mkwananzi, Denford Ngadziore, Allan Moyo, Obey Sithole, Obert Masaraure, Jim Kunaka, Stephen Chuma and Robson Chere.

Tsenengamu was also listed together with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions leader Peter Mutasa.

zim mail