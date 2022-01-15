Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa who is under siege from ZANU-PF working with Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T insists that his supporters should not worry as everything is under control.

Chamisa says he knows the right time to jump off a dead horse.

“Flogging a dead horse…In life, always know the correct time to get off a dead horse. Blessed Sabbath beloved,” he says.

Apart from losing party Head Quarter, Harvest House, having his MPs and councillors recalled, and of later losing party name to Mwonzora, Chamisa implies that a good guest knows when to leave.

Meanwhile, his party says it will make an announcement in due course on whether it will contest the forthcoming by-elections under the same name or rebrand.

The party told journalists this at a press briefing in Harare yesterday.

