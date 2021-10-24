Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance is today remembering late founding MDC legislator Learnmore Jongwe viewed as a great tutor in the country’s modern political history.

Jongwe, a firebrand student activist who graduated into national politics at a young age, died April 24, 2002.

Jongwe served as spokesman of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party and was found dead in his prison cell after being arrested a month earlier and charged for murdering his wife.

He died at the age of 28.

MDC suspected foul play.

Meanwhile, remembering him, MDC Alliance, senior offical Daniel Molokele said the current generation lost a leader in Jongwe.

“May you continue to rest in peace Learnmore Judah Jongwe.

“Born: 28th April 1974

“Died: 24th October 2002

“Our nation lost a generational leader.

“We will never ever forget you my dear brother and comrade,” he says.

Zwnews