MDC Alliance youth leaders Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri are back at Harare Magistrates Court, where they are waiting for the handing down of a ruling on a bail application.

Magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro previously said she would hand down her ruling on their bail application today, as at that time the ruling was said to be not yet ready.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested last Friday for allegedly addressing journalists outside Harare Magistrates Court during lockdown.

Meanwhile, in Courtroom A at Harare High Court, lawyer Jeremiah Bamu & Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of ZLHRLawyers are representing Takudzwa Ngadziore who filed a bail appeal against the refusal by Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro to release him from prison on bail.

Ngadziore was arrested & charged for allegedly failing to confine himself at home during national lockdown after he allegedly addressed journalists outside Harare Magistrates Court condemning the arrest of Makomborero Haruzivishe & calling upon Police boss Godwin Matanga to resign.

-Zwnews