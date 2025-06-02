The Government of Zimbabwe secured an US$88 million loan from Fossil Mines (Private) Limited, formalised on 6 December 2021 under the Public Debt Management Act [Chapter 22:21].

According to General Notice 131B of 2023, the loan bearing an interest rate of LIBOR plus 5% per annum will mature on 6 June 2025.

The funds were designated exclusively for the Trabablas Interchange and Divergence Routes Road Infrastructure Project.

A 9-month grace period was granted on the principal amount. The financier is responsible for directly overseeing and disbursing project funds.