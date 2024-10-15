Former Zengeza Member of Parliament Job Sikhala has paid tribute to late former South African Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni.

He says Mboweni was a good man, who respected rule of law and human rights.

Sikhala writes:

He is the man I was introduced and linked to by @daddyhope when I went out of the country for my medicals after my release from incarceration.

We managed to talk for over 30 minutes over the phone when he wanted to know exactly what happened to me during the period of my persecution.

He was extremely outraged when he heard my story and I could hear his expression of shock when I was telling him what I went through in prison.

He threw disparaging words against the regime north of the Limpopo describing it as a regime of imbeciles which still treats human beings as animals this day after the struggle for independence and justice after a protracted armed struggle.

He equated our regime and located it in the same bracket with the fallen apartheid regime that treated his generation in equal disdainful measure the same way Zimbabweans are treated in our country.

I promised to meet him and have a physical meeting with him as soon as I return to South Africa from Europe and have a cup of coffee together, the meeting I regret not to have pursued after my return.

Tito Mboweni, the Duke who stood against the injustices of oppression and apartheid remains an inspiration to our generation.

Rest in peace, the fighter for justice and equality!!!