Gonono Rural Health Clinic of Ward 4, in Mbire District, is said to be sending away patients who seek to be attended to during the night unless it is a pregnant woman.

According to Crime Watch Zimbabwe quoting Mbire TV, a concerned citizen said the nurse-in-charge informed the security guards that if it’s not an accident or a pregnant patient, they must not wake him up.

“Let it be known that at Gonono Rural Health Clinic of Ward 4, Mbire District, a patient cannot be attended to during the night unless it is a pregnant woman.

“The nurse-in-charge informed the security guards that if it’s not an accident or a pregnant patient, they must not wake him up.

“Last week, Gibson Magowa visited the hospital after a short illness and was sent back home. He passed away 24 hours later.

“Today, Never Mariyapera came to the hospital at 11 p.m. with a little child who was not feeling well, and until 7 a.m., no one attended to the patient.

“I encourage anyone who wants to help the community to investigate this matter. Even the ward councillor, John Muzeza, is aware of the situation. You may have better coverage and know the right people to help save lives.

“Thank you. Please keep me anonymous.”

Mbire TV