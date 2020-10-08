High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa has given an 8-year jail sentence to a Mberengwa man who whipped his 15-year old to death for sneaking out of the house at night.

43-year old Sibehlule Madhibha (43) of Mawire Village, under Chief Bankwe in Mberengwa, was found guilty of the murder of her daughter Bekezela Dube in 2015.

Sitting at the Gweru Circuit High Court, Justice Mabhikwa however suspended two years on condition of good behavior.

It is the state’s case that on March 2, 2015 at around 8pm the convict discovered that the deceased had sneaked out of her bedroom.

Subsequently, he searched for her in the company of his son Siphosenkosi Dube. The two then met the deceased while she was coming from the business centre and they took her home.

The now deceased was questioned as to why she had sneaked out but failed to give a satisfactory answer.

Madhibha assaulted her with an electric power cable all over the body several times.

She collapsed and fell unconscious. Madhibha then alerted a neighbour who rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died upon admission.

