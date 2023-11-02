Police in Manicaland has launched a manhunt for former Mutare City Deputy Mayor Morgan Mukorera’s son, Jealous (33) and two other men for the murder of his uncle Collins Muchadya.

Manicaland Police Spokesperson Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident that happened last Wednesday around 9 am in Hobhouse 3 to Chipinge Times.

Jealous allegedly ordered Tawanda Gwata (43) of 4498 Hobhouse 2 and an accomplice only identified as Lee to assault Muchadya for stealing his wife’s Toyota Aqua (AGG 0083) and getting involved in an accident. Muchadya succumbed to injuries from the assault on the same day.

Circumstances are that Muchadya stole Ropafadzo Chipepa’s (24) vehicle and was involved in an accident.

He returned around midday and parked the Toyota Aqua outside the yard. Chipepa noticed that the vehicle had been damaged on the front left fender.

She informed Mukorera who allegedly sent Gwata and Lee to ‘discipline’ Muchadya.

The duo came to Hobhouse and searched for Muchadya. They found him around sunset and brought him to the house.

They allegedly assaulted him using a sjambok and wooden log. They also accused him of abusing drugs.

Chipepa and Muchadya’s wife Charlene tried to restrain the duo and failed. They called a neighbour, Peter Shumba who succeeded in restraining them.

Muchadya was left in a toilet outside the house. Chipepa noticed that he was not breathing in the evening and alerted Mukorera.

Mukorera and his gangsters carried him into a spare room inside the house and alerted Hobhouse Police around 11: 45 pm.

Police attended the scene and noted blood stains in the sitting room, floor passage and fridge stand. The body had bruises and was taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for post mortem.

The trio escaped and Police is appealing for information leading to their apprehension.

