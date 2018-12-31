LATEST: Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa….Fight Results LIVE

The 3 round exhibition fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Tenshin Nasukawa is taking place today in Japan.

Floyd Mayweather will get $9million for his 9 minutes exhibition fight scheduled to finish few minutes before midnight in Japan to make way for the traditional countdown to the new year.

There won’t be any referee and boxing rules will be used in this non official bout.

Minutes before the fight, it emerged that RIZIN officials were still waiting for Mayweather’s arrival, with some reports suggesting he could be up to an hour away from the Saitama Super Arena!

Results will be posted soon after the match.

agencies