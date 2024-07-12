Matabeleland Province has the highest HIV prevalence rate in Zimbabwe at 17.3%, Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora disclosed.

During Wednesday’s question-with-notice session at the National Assembly, Mombeshora revealed that Matabeleland South recorded a prevalence rate of 17.3% for the year ending December 2023, followed by Matabeleland North at 14.5%.

These figures contrast with the national average, where most provinces hover around 9-11%. Manicaland has the lowest rate at 9.4%, followed closely by Masvingo at 9.6%.

Mombeshora acknowledged the disparity but explained that specific reasons for the higher rates in Matabeleland South and North would require detailed reports from Provincial Medical Directors to identify localized challenges and adapt corrective measures accordingly.

Zimbabwe has about 1.2 million people on ART treatment. “We hope the figure is not going to increase, but we are going to see a decrease as some are going to get natural attrition and the new being born without being HIV positive because of the modern treatment that we are now instituting,” Mombeshora said.

Responding to queries about sustainability beyond donor funding, Mombeshora noted ongoing efforts to develop a sustainability roadmap to address potential funding gaps post-2026.

“The National AIDS Council, through the National AIDS Trust Fund created by the government, has done quite a lot to support the programs and bring the prevalence down to those figures that we are talking about,” Mombeshora said.

“Yes, it is frightening to talk of 10%, but we came from almost 30% at the peak of this scourge. So, when we look at where we are coming from—almost 30%, now down to figures like 8 to 14%—we have done a lot,” he added.

Emakhandeni-Luveve MP Discent Bajila (CCC) questioned why Zimbabwe currently lacks local production of contraceptives and condoms.

“Are we as a country moving towards local manufacturing of these products in the event that these partners move away?” Bajila asked.

Mombeshora confirmed Zimbabwe’s reliance on imports but expressed aspirations to bolster local manufacturing capabilities, citing plans to learn from successful models in countries like Egypt.

“At the moment, Zimbabwe is not manufacturing any of those commodities. We have an arrangement with a specific company in India to manufacture oral contraceptives specifically for Zimbabwe, but as for condoms, we buy from anywhere,” Mombeshora said.

“We are not 100% reliant on donor funds for our contraceptives. We actually purchase them. We have funds from the Treasury that we use to purchase contraceptives, which are distributed free in all our institutions for needy women and adolescents who require them. We are planning to manufacture a lot of molecules locally. It is not easy because you need a license unless you have developed your own formula.”

He continued: “We are planning to partner with those who can help us build our manufacturing capacities. We have visited many manufacturing facilities, specifically in Egypt, where they have developed their local manufacturing much more than any other country in Africa.”

In response to concerns about condom accessibility, particularly among vulnerable groups, Mombeshora said government-distributed condoms are available for free, suggesting that market-priced condoms might not originate from their supply chain.

“Condoms that come through global funds and NAC are distributed for free, so I cannot comment on the prices on the market, but we have plenty,” Mombeshora said.

“A few months ago, we had a challenge of space at NATPHAM, and I ordered that most of those condoms be distributed because we were keeping a lot of stock. Let that stock go out so we can create space for incoming drugs and other commodities.

“I am not sure whether these are our commodities being sold or if people are abusing our commodities because when we distribute them for free, they collect them and start selling them. I cannot comment on that,” he concluded.